Leading Off (11/7/22)

Luka Doncic Joins Wilt Chamberlain in Elite Company. They are the only players in NBA history to start a season with eight straight games of over 30 points. Luka went for 35 against the Raptors on Friday in a 111-110 victory, on just 15 shots, some of which were just plain ridiculous. But he’ll have a ways to go to catch Chamberlain, who started the 1962-63 season by scoring more than 30 in the first 23 contests.

Fall Is Just Not Going to Come This Year, Huh? Temperatures will be in the low 80s. And it’ll be humid! Come on. These coats are not going to wear themselves. I don’t know, maybe it’ll get better later in the week.

Jerry Jones Always Figures Out How to Stay in the Conversation During a Bye Week. “The Cowboys have held internal discussions about signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., a person with knowledge of the talks said Sunday.” OK.

College Football Roundup! TCU is up to 7-0 on the season after taking down Texas Tech. I should send at least one petty text to my brother and sister-in-law over this, since they are both Tech grads and their son is a senior at TCU, but I probably won’t. Maybe I will. Or maybe they read this? Anyway, with Alabama and Tennessee both losing, this can only be good for the Frogs’ playoff hopes.

• Also, SMU and Houston combined to score the most points in regulation in FBS history, in a 77-63 win by the Ponies. SMU QB Tanner Mordecai threw for nine touchdowns and ran for another.

• Finally, North Texas beat Florida International so soundly (52-14) that FIU coach Mike MacIntyre said after the game, and I quote, “It’s the most disappointed since I’ve been here.” And that has been your College Football Roundup. Guys?

