Leading Off (11/4/22)

What to Expect From the Severe Storms Today. It’s looking certain that you’ll want to leave work by lunch today. Bethany gave you the run-down yesterday, which you can read here. This morning’s models show the storm system arriving around noon and continuing through 8 p.m. The worst of it will probably be between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. as the storm moves east. There is still a possibility of quarter-sized hail and tornadoes, with wind gusts of up to 65 miles per hour.

Police Chase Ends at West Dallas YMCA. Two men fled Rockwall police in a stolen Dodge Charger on Thursday afternoon and headed east on Interstate 30. Andy Guevara, 27, and Marvin Guevara, 30, had a kid in the car as they evaded police and drove into Dallas. They exited Hampton Road and stopped as a white SUV pulled alongside it. The driver got out, removed a carseat, and entered the SUV. They headed south until reaching the Lake West Family YMCA, where the two men ran inside. They were arrested and detained and the child was retrieved unharmed. The elder Guevara faces charges of child endangerment, an accident involving damage to a vehicle, evading arrest, hindering the apprehension of a known felon, and a pair of counts of narcotics possession.

Cook Children’s Sees Huge Influx in RSV Cases. The Fort Worth hospital’s emergency room saw 603 patients in a 24-hour period. Its urgent care centers treated another 760 patients over 24 hours. Cook Children’s enacted its disaster code, triggering overtime and a call for off-work caregivers to report. The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council reports that 95 percent of pediatric hospital beds across the 19-county region are occupied.

Dallas Animal Services Issue Adoption Call. If you’re thinking about adopting a new pet, now’s the time. DAS’ euthanasia rate is up 86 percent year-to-year, a result of distemper, space, and staff shortages. The distemper is taken care of, but DAS still has 400 dogs within its care. Head here to search for adoptable pets. You can also volunteer to be a foster parent.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.