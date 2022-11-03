Leading Off (11/3/22)

Bad Weather Friday May Impact High School Football. Potential severe weather Friday has many North Texas districts scrambling to move games around to avoid it. Fort Worth ISD said it will move most varsity football games to Thursday night, and Dallas ISD said it will play games in the rain Friday but will delay any games if there is lightning. It’s the last week of regular season play, and the UIL must certify results by the end of the day Saturday to determine playoff brackets.

Extended Voting Hours for the Last Two Days of Early Voting. So far, 293,302 of Dallas County’s 1,424,971 registered voters have cast ballots. Early voting continues through tomorrow, and for the last two days of early voting, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Get more details about voting here.

Dallas County May Sue State Over Psych Bed Wait Times. During its regularly scheduled meeting yesterday, the Dallas County Commissioners Court discussed potentially suing the state over the amount of time mentally ill inmates have to wait for a bed in a state psychiatric facility. Commissioners said it can take months or even years for inmates to be transferred.

Abortions Dropped Significantly After Senate Bill 8. A new study from UT Austin found that the number of abortions in the state dropped significantly just after Senate Bill 8, which banned nearly all abortions after six weeks, went into effect. The Texas Policy Evaluation Project found that abortions fell by 30 percent in the six months following the bill going into effect, with many women traveling outside the state for services.

Patrick: Texas’ Urban Schools Are “Dropout Factories.” In a talk radio show this week, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called urban districts like Dallas ISD “dropout factories,” explaining that a potential voucher bill in the next legislative session might exclude small rural districts and only focus on large urban districts. “We’ll bracket out rural Texas,” he said.

