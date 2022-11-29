Leading Off (11/29/22)

Danny Balis Joins The Freak. The longtime Ticket producer who resigned from his job in May has rejoined some of his pals on a different frequency, 97.1 on your FM dial, and will play a bigger role on The Downbeat, Mike Rhyner’s afternoon drive show. Congrats to the Knox City Knocker.

Flu Hits Hard in North Texas. For the first time since the pandemic started, flu hospitalizations here outnumber COVID-19 hospitalizations (479 to 444), and docs are saying this is shaping up to be the worst flu season in a decade. It’s not too late to get your flu shot.

Allen ISD Approves Rezoning. At a contentious meeting last night, the board voted 6-1 to approve a plan to redraw attendance boundaries. The lone voter against the plan, Vatsa Ramanathan, then resigned his seat.

USA! USA! USA! The U.S. Men’s National Team plays Iran today at 1 p.m. and must win to remain in the World Cup. I am predicting a score of 5-0, with Christian Pulisic scoring a hat trick, Weston McKennie finding the onion bag once, and keeper Matt Turner scoring the final goal on a 100-yard shot in stoppage time to salt away the victory.

