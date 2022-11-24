Leading Off (11/24/22)

Thank You to Micah Parsons. While Cowboys linebacker Parsons may be great on the field, he’s also a great human being, personally making sure that 1,000 families could have a Thanksgiving dinner today.

Thanks to These Good Dogs. Who’s a good dog? Kahlua and Frenchie, who provide “unbiased, unconditional care and affection 100% of the time” at Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital-Plano.

We’re Not As Thankful for This Weather. It’s a very soggy day today. Drive carefully if you’re headed out to family dinner, like there’s a casserole dish of green bean casserole, two pies, and a very large pan of mac and cheese in the trunk.

We Are Thankful for This Twitter Thread. Tatsu Dallas is one of the hardest reservations to get right now, and dining critic Brian Reinhart explained why in our November issue. But SideDish editor Nataly Keomoungkhoun took to Twitter to explain just how good Tatsu is at the details. You really need to read this heartwarming thread.

