Thursday, November 24, 2022 Nov 24, 2022
54° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Local News

Leading Off (11/24/22)

Here are some things to be thankful for on this soggy Thanksgiving Day.
By |

Thank You to Micah Parsons. While Cowboys linebacker Parsons may be great on the field, he’s also a great human being, personally making sure that 1,000 families could have a Thanksgiving dinner today. 

Thanks to These Good Dogs. Who’s a good dog? Kahlua and Frenchie, who provide “unbiased, unconditional care and affection 100% of the time” at Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital-Plano.

We’re Not As Thankful for This Weather. It’s a very soggy day today. Drive carefully if you’re headed out to family dinner, like there’s a casserole dish of green bean casserole, two pies, and a very large pan of mac and cheese in the trunk.

We Are Thankful for This Twitter Thread. Tatsu Dallas is one of the hardest reservations to get right now, and dining critic Brian Reinhart explained why in our November issue. But SideDish editor Nataly Keomoungkhoun took to Twitter to explain just how good Tatsu is at the details. You really need to read this heartwarming thread.

Author

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson

View Profile
Bethany Erickson is the senior digital editor for D Magazine. She's written about real estate, education policy, the stock market, and crime throughout her career, and sometimes all at the same time. She hates lima beans and 5 a.m. and takes SAT practice tests for fun.

Related Articles

Local News

Leading Off (12/25/20)

Merry Christmas from all of us to all of you. Be safe out there.
Local News

Leading Off (05/10/2021)

Let's go Mavs!
Local News

Leading Off (06/21/2021)

Let's see what happens in Mavsland this week.