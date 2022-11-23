Leading Off (11/23/22)

DCAD’s Site Is Still Down. It’s been just about two weeks since hackers infected the Dallas Central Appraisal District’s website with ransomware. The agency has kept quiet beyond confirming the incident. The only news now is that while appraisers are out collecting information in the field, “we just can’t do anything” with that information. Sounds like summer would’ve been the real headache, as homeowners begin protesting their valuations.

Avoid Westbound I-30 This Morning. Interstate 30 near Lamar is shut down after a car got caught between an 18-wheeler and a trash truck. An ambulance came and went, and the highway appears completely closed as of about 6 a.m.

More Officers Coming to DUI Unit. After a number of high-profile fatalities involving drunken drivers, the Dallas Police Department is expanding the unit that watches for drunks from one officer to seven. District Attorney John Creuzot has sounded the alarm for the last few months that Dallas’ stats were higher than other Texas cities. The fatal crash rate was 110 percent higher than Harris County, which has just about twice as many people. “We have a problem, obviously, here in Dallas County,” he told The News.

Your Thanksgiving Forecast. The rain settles in today and continues through Friday, almost guaranteeing to bring thunderstorms on Thanksgiving along with a cold front. Temperatures will be in the 50s, and rain is expected throughout the day. It’ll clear up by Saturday.

