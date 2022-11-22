Wednesday, November 23, 2022 Nov 23, 2022
Leading Off (11/22/22)

Sunny today with a high of 60 and chances of turkey
Civil Rights Complaint Filed Against Frisco, Keller ISDs. Yesterday evening, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas filed a civil rights complaint against the Keller school district for banning books and against the Frisco school district for its bathroom policy. If the federal Office of Civil Rights decides to open an investigation, any resolution would be months or years away.

Dallas Lags on Action to Curb Fentanyl. While other North Texas cities are mapping fentanyl overdoses as a way to target their public health and law enforcements efforts, Dallas is stuck in a holding pattern because the city asked the federal government for permission to implement a the mapping program. The city fears violating HIPAA laws—even though the mapping program is federal program. Very frustrating.

DA’s Office Ditches Theft Policy. John Creuzot, the Dallas district attorney, had previously put in place a policy of not prosecuting people who stole necessary items (diapers, baby formula) worth less than $750. Now he’s abandoning the policy because, he says, it had zero impact on crime.

