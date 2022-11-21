Leading Off (11/21/22)

Cowboys Win. Just a dominant performance in pretty much all facets of the game against a Minnesota Vikings team that had only one loss on the season; the 40-3 final doesn’t even completely capture it. You could say that no good team would lose a game like the Cowboys did against the Packers last Sunday. But you could also say that this is how a good team responds to a loss like that. Mike will have more on StrongSide soon enough. Next up for the Cowboys: a quick turnaround and the Giants on Thanksgiving afternoon.

DPD Chief Eddie García Fires Officer Accused of Shooting at Another Officer. Sr. Cpl Anthony Heims, 39, and the other officer were both off-duty and in an Uber early Friday when Heims (in the back seat) pointed a gun at the head of the other officer (in the front). There was a struggle and a shot (which hit the sunroof). When (additional) police arrived, Heims’ pistol was in the front seat, put there by the other (intoxicated) officer who had no idea how he came to be in possession of it. García made his decision to fire Heims at a hearing Saturday.

World Cup Kicks Off for the USMNT Today Against Wales. Plenty of local ties: the squad features three products of the vaunted FC Dallas Academy in Jesús Ferreira, Weston McKennie, and Kellyn Acosta. Plus, center back Walker Zimmerman, now with Nashville SC, who got his start with FC Dallas, playing with the club from 2013–2017.

