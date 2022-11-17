Leading Off (11/17/22)

Collin County DA Says Sexual Harassment Allegations Are Untrue. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis held a press conference Wednesday to refute allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation. Willis, who was sued in October by six current and ex-employees, supplied what he said was evidence proving the allegations in the 75-page lawsuit (we wrote about it here) were untrue and that he was “unfairly attacked.”

Texas Inmate Executed Wednesday Night. Stephen Barbee was executed by lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Hunstville. Barbee was convicted and sentenced to death more than a decade ago for the 2005 suffocation deaths of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Lisa Underwood, and her 7-year-old son, who were later found in a shallow grave in Denton County.

Four Now Charged in Federal Fraud Case. Three more men were added to a federal fraud case that had already resulted in the indictment of Dallas attorney Joseph Garza last month. Attorney and certified public accountant Kevin McDonnell and CPA James Richardson, who own the tax preparation and accounting firm McDonnell Richardson in Waxahachie, and tax manager Craig Fenton were added to Garza’s case Wednesday. All four men are facing seven charges of fraud in a case that alleges they defrauded the government out of more than $1 billion in taxes.

The Most Interesting Man in Dallas Sells His Rig. Dallas resident Victor Vescovo (who Matt Goodman wrote about two years ago) sold his deep ocean exploration system to marine research group Inkfish. The sale includes the 224-foot Pressure Drop and the deep-diving submersible DSV Limiting Factor. The system will continue to be used for scientific missions and explorations of deep, remote areas of the ocean.

Late Night Flurries Possible Friday. Temperatures Friday are expected to stay in the 40s most of the day, but as a cold front moves through later, rain may develop. As I learned in fifth-grade science class, if it gets cold enough, that can turn to snow. Caveat: There’s only a 10 to 20 percent chance of snow, and not everywhere will see a dip below freezing, so those flurries won’t amount to much, if they happen at all.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.