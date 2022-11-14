Leading Off (11/14/22)

Six Killed After Two Planes Collide Mid-Air at Wings Over Dallas. The show at Dallas Executive Airport bills itself as the largest air show in North Texas featuring World War II planes. It was supposed to run Friday through Sunday, but was canceled after a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-93 Kingcobra collided around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, killing all six people aboard the two aircraft. Because it was an air show, a number of onlookers were filming and the shocking footage was widely disseminated almost immediately. One of the victims was Terry Barker, a longtime American Airlines pilot and former Keller City Council member. The cause of the crash is being investigated; results won’t be ready for four to six weeks.

Cowboys Lose. After a roller coaster first half, Dallas looked like it had Green Bay on the ropes when the fourth quarter began. The Cowboys were up 14 and Aaron Rodgers wasn’t playing particularly well. But the Packers rallied to tie it up in regulation, Mike McCarthy made a strange decision to go for it on fourth down in overtime, and Rodgers led a drive to the winning field goal. Mike will be along with more on StrongSide this morning.

Frisco ISD Considering Anti-Trans Bathroom Policies. “Of the 361 documented bathroom incidents recorded in Frisco ISD, none involved transgender students.” So good use of everyone’s time.

