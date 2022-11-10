Leading Off (11/10/22)

Two Killed in Murder-Suicide at Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office Identified. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said the two people killed in a murder-suicide at the county’s medical examiner’s office Tuesday were Beth and James Frost, who were married but estranged. Beth Frost had been a medical examiner with the county since June 2020.

Police Chase Includes Wrong-Way Driver, Truck Exchange. Police pursued a wrong-way driver through Dallas County Wednesday in a chase that began after a Dallas police helicopter alerted Seagoville police that the driver of a stolen truck had gone into a convenience store there. The driver left, driving the wrong way down the access road to U.S. Highway 175, heading toward I-635 and I-20 before meeting the driver of a tan-colored pickup truck. Two people left the stolen truck and got into the tan-colored truck, leaving a dog behind. Two people were eventually apprehended, but police are still searching for the third.

Murder Suspect Arrested During Traffic Stop. Dallas police say Garrett Hamilton, who was arrested in a traffic stop Saturday, has been charged with two separate murders and a several robberies. Hamilton is charged with the murder of Clarence Howard, who was shot last month in Oak Cliff, and Lorenz Nussbaum, who was stopped at an intersection on his motorcycle when he was shot. He was allegedly in a stolen car at the time of his arrest and is currently in the Dallas County Jail.

Accused Killer of Rapper MO3 Sentenced on Gun Charge. Kewon Dontrell White was sentenced to 105 months in federal prison after Lancaster police found a 9 mm pistol in his pocket in 2020. White and another suspect were indicted last year on murder charges in connection with the November 2020 slaying of Melvin Noble, who performed as MO3.

Fort Worth Zoo Gets New Baby Gorilla. Gracie and Elmo, western lowland gorillas that live at the Fort Worth Zoo, are parents to a baby boy. The birth of the as-yet-unnamed ape is only the second-ever birth at the zoo, who says that the baby is bonding with its mother while remaining fully integrated with the troop.

