Leading Off (11/1/22)

Duncanville Stripped of 2022 6A Title. The UIL state executive committee stripped the boys basketball of its title for using an ineligible player. Coach David Peavy got a one-year suspension, and the program got a three-year probation period. The player in question is a five-star recruit named Anthony Black, who had transferred from Coppell.

Modest Rogers, R.I.P. The Venezuelan-inspired restaurant in Oak Lawn has closed. Chef-owner Modesto Rodriguez told SideDish: “We literally just ran out of money. We just never had good funding.”

People Not Flocking to Polls in North Texas. The first week of early voting shows a big dropoff in ballots cast compared to the 2018 midterm. In Dallas County, about 211,400 voters cast ballots as of Sunday, which is a 35-percent decrease from the same period four years ago (more than 323,500). With 140,800 ballots cast, Collin County is down 23 percent (182,100). Bear in mind that we had a couple of rain days that probably drove down numbers this year, and 2018 saw huge turnout. Early voting ends Friday.

Pecan Tree Gets Historical Recognition. Cool story by Sharon Grigsby about the 175-year-old West Dallas Gateway Pecan Tree. It stands at southeast corner of Beckley Avenue and the Commerce Street Bridge, and on Friday it will get official recognition from the Texas Historic Tree Coalition.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.