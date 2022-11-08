Collin County Judge Race May Have Become a Slap Fight

Monday’s Collin County Commissioners Court meeting lasted a little more than 11 minutes, but it may have ended—depending on who you talk to—with someone getting slapped.

Joshua Murray, the Democratic candidate for Collin County Judge, said in a statement last night that after he spoke during public comment at yesterday’s meeting, he left the courtroom but came back when he realized he had left his sunglasses behind.

When he entered, he said that Collin County Judge Chris Hill “said some words” to him before walking over and pushing him “aggressively.” Murray said that Hill then “slapped me with an open hand across my face.” After the altercation, he said he placed a 911 call around 2:23 p.m. and then filed a report with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

“That is false,” Hill said Monday night when reached for comment. He provided a statement that claims that Murray verbally taunted him and wouldn’t leave the courtroom.

Hill claims that Murray shouted: “You’re going to lose everything tomorrow,” “I’m going to take away your power tomorrow,” and “I have nothing to lose [in the election]. You have everything to lose,” and “I’ve already won!”

Hill said that Murray called 911 only after he was informed that he would be held in contempt and said he “falsely reported that he had been assaulted.”

Collin County Judge Chris Hill. Courtesy Collin County Commissioners Court Joshua Murray, the Democratic challenger for Collin County judge. Courtesy Joshua Murray

The two also had an exchange Monday night on Facebook, where Murray said he did not initiate the conversation with Hill. Hill posted his statement and a copy of the contempt order as comments on a post on Murray’s campaign page.

“I make my public comments and leave when the meeting is adjourned. I forget my sunglasses and had to re-enter the courtroom at least seven minutes or so after the court had been adjourned,” he said. “When I re-entered the courtroom, Judge Hill engaged me in conversation from across the room.”

Murray also said that Hill served him with his contempt charge while he was filling out his statement with an officer after he called 911. This morning, he told D that Collin County Commissioner Darrell Hale and County Administrator Bill Bilyeu were also present during the incident. Hale did not return a request for comment, and Bilyeu said he did not have any comment on the matter.

A spokesperson with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it received a complaint about the alleged assault. “Sheriff (Jim) Skinner has referred the matter to the Texas Rangers for criminal investigation.” A report provided by the sheriff’s office indicates that the matter is being investigated as simple assault, official oppression, and interference with public duties and notes that “Collin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to (a) physical altercation.”

A spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety told the Dallas Morning News that the Rangers were not currently investigating the incident. We have reached out to DPS for clarification. The county is choosing to withhold the incident report and the 911 call.

Murray frequently signs up to speak during the public comment portion of the commissioner’s court meetings, often speaking to specific issues he is concerned with regarding county governance. At Monday’s meeting, he was questioning the hiring of two different law firms to conduct the investigation into sexual harassment claims in the Collin County District Attorney’s Office. District Attorney Greg Willis, his first assistant Bill Wirskye, and the entire commissioner’s court have been sued in federal court about the matter.

After Murray spoke, Hill responded. “The gentleman speaking is a Democratic candidate for county judge,” he said. “This court cannot speak to the veracity of his comments, and quite frankly, most of the time, his comments are not truthful.”

Hill questioned county staffers regarding the recent agreements made with the two law firms Murray mentioned and then reiterated that “the allegations made by Mr. Murray are completely false and facetious and once again deceitful.” The video cuts off in the middle of Hill adjourning the meeting.

Hill and Murray have a history of conflict, including an incident at a May 2021 meeting where Hill found Murray in contempt for, he said, disrupting a different commissioner’s court meeting. (Murray says he merely went a few seconds over the 3-minutes allotted to each public speaker.)

Voting continues until 7 p.m. tonight.

