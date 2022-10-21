Friday, October 21, 2022 Oct 21, 2022
90° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Politics

Watch Ron Kirk Interrupt This Couple’s Meal

Hey, Prop A is worth it. Right?
By |
Image

Bethany has broken down Proposition A for you. Me personally, I’m for it. But this ad makes me laugh. Check out this couple as they are having an intimate meal together, discussing private matters—and then suddenly an eavesdropping Ron Kirk is at the next table rudely interrupting to deliver a mood-killing disquisition on hotel taxes. LOL

I’ve watched this ad six times now. I also love the husband’s face right here:

Image

His mouth is still skeptical about who is going to pay for this deal, but his eyebrows are totally being won over by Ron Kirk. This is an inspired acting performance. Four and a half stars.

One more thing: we can’t figure out which restaurant this is. Hit us in the comments.

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

View Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

Related Articles

Image
Media

Ron Chapman, R.I.P.

The radio legend died today at 85.
By Tim Rogers
Image
Politics

Poll: Should We Raise City Council Salaries?

Supporters of larger pay for council members argue it allows more people to consider serving their city in public office.
By Peter Simek
Image
Politics

What Is Behind Mayor Eric Johnson’s City Council Endorsements?

I spent months trying to speak to dozens of people to understand our media-averse mayor. To preview it, let's talk about his influence in the current city council races.
By Peter Simek