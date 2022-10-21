Watch Ron Kirk Interrupt This Couple’s Meal

Bethany has broken down Proposition A for you. Me personally, I’m for it. But this ad makes me laugh. Check out this couple as they are having an intimate meal together, discussing private matters—and then suddenly an eavesdropping Ron Kirk is at the next table rudely interrupting to deliver a mood-killing disquisition on hotel taxes. LOL

I’ve watched this ad six times now. I also love the husband’s face right here:

His mouth is still skeptical about who is going to pay for this deal, but his eyebrows are totally being won over by Ron Kirk. This is an inspired acting performance. Four and a half stars.

One more thing: we can’t figure out which restaurant this is. Hit us in the comments.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.