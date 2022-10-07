Friday, October 7, 2022 Oct 7, 2022
Dallas History

Tales from the Dallas History Archives: When Royalty Came to North Texas

British royalty has long been enamored with Texans, from Ross Perot to Stanley Marcus. Now a month since Queen Elizabeth II’s death, a Dallas Public Library archivist chronicles all the times North Texas has hosted the monarchy.
By
Image
Prince Rainier III, of the tiny principality of Monaco (left), is greeted by Neiman Marcus Co. president Stanley Marcus (center) after flying into Dallas to open Neiman Marcus' Fete des Fleurs in 1971. From the Clint Grant Collection, Dallas Public Library
On September 8, the United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. Her reign of 70 years and 214 days was the longest of any British monarch. As the world honored her passing, and the beginning of the reign of her son, King Charles III, I searched through the archives of the Dallas Public Library and discovered that Texas, and Dallas for that matter, was no stranger to the House of Windsor and other royal lines. 

Members of royalty who have visited Dallas in decades past include King Charles III, when he held the title of Prince of Wales, and other members of the British royal family and Prince Rainier of Monaco.  

The attached gallery of images depicts royalty who came to Dallas, as seen through the photograph collections of the Dallas History & Archives Division. The royal titles of those depicted in these photographs correspond to the titles held when the photograph was taken.

Dallas Public Library has many other images related to life in Dallas in years past. You can learn more by searching through the library’s online catalog. Go to “Advanced” and use the “Limit By” option to select “Digital Archive” then type in your topic. 

Contact Dallas History & Archives Division at Dallas Public Library at (214) 670-1435 or email [email protected] with questions about the many fascinating photographic resources available.

Brandon Murray

Brandon Murray

Brandon Murray is a librarian and archivist in the Dallas Public Library’s Dallas History & Archives Division. He writes about…
Tales From The Dallas History Archives

