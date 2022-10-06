Friday, October 7, 2022 Oct 7, 2022
State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/6, You Can Slow Down

Lay down if you want to. The State Fair of Texas has all sorts of activities.
By |
Jason Janik

Photographer Jason Janik brings you a reminder that the State Fair of Texas doesn’t always have to be enjoyed by darting from stand to stand, ride to ride, or pig race to goat judging contest. Sometimes, you can be like Monica Kniseley and Chris Coronado, who decided to plop down on some shaded astroturf and give themselves a break during Kraig Parker’s Elvis impersonation.

Head here for more from the State Fair of Texas. I’ll have another photo from Jason for you tomorrow.

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman is the online editorial director for D Magazine. He's written about a surgeon who killed, a man who…
State Fair Photo Of The Day

