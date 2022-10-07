Saturday, October 8, 2022 Oct 8, 2022
State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/7, Having a Sweet Time

Is it really a visit to the State Fair of Texas if you haven't eaten pure sugar?
By
Image
Young cowboys Tilden Mason, left, and Brenden Mason, Jr. enjoy some cotton candy at the State Fair of Texas. Jason Janik

Photographer Jason Janik spends his days at the State Fair of Texas, sending back snapshots of fairgoers and vendors as they while away their time taking in the sights, riding rides, and eating their way through the 277 acres of Fair Park. Today, he found young cowboys Tilden Mason and Brenden Mason Jr., who likely know that there are three things that make any good fair: a good corny dog, a good funnel cake, and (as they’re demonstrating) cotton candy to share with your friends.

Go here for more from the State Fair of Texas. We’ll have more from Jason soon.

State Fair Of Texas Photo Of The Day

