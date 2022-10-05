State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/5, A Family Affair

You know the drill by now, not even a week into the State Fair of Texas. Photographer Jason Janik is at Fair Park, wandering the grounds, bringing back the little moments that make the fair so fun. Today, he’s hanging with the caricature artists and the families who flock to the Midway for them. We’ll be at the fair through October 23. Catch all of our coverage right here.

