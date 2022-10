Matt Hillyer is one of dozens of musicians playing the State Fair of Texas this year. Photographer Jason Janik captured him playing near the Wine Garden, where he’ll set up every Monday that the fair is in session. Hillyer, of Eleven Hundred Springs, was one of our picks for the must-see concerts during the fair’s three-week run. Head here to help inform your schedule.

