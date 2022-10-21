Sunday, October 23, 2022 Oct 23, 2022
State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/21, Salute!

More great State Fair moments from photographer Jason Janik.
Image
Jason Janik

As the State Fair of Texas enters its final weekend, Jason Janik is still finding unique scenes. Here, Jennifer Jordan salutes as the JROTC retires the flags in front of the Hall of State. This happens every day of the fair before nightfall, by the way. Head here for more of our State Fair coverage, and do try to make it out before it ends on Sunday.

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

State Fair Photo Of The Day

