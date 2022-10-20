State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/20, For Your Information

Some of the unsung heroes of the State Fair of Texas are the people who man the information booths, doling out directions and advice to fairgoers during the three-week event. Photographer Jason Janik caught Deena Park at her booth. She said the most common question she gets is, “Where is the nearest restroom?”
The Fair wraps up this weekend. If you’re planning on making one last visit (or maybe your first), you can find all of our tips and coverage here.
Author
Bethany EricksonView Profile
Bethany Erickson is the senior digital editor for D Magazine. She's written about real estate, education policy, the stock market, and crime throughout her career, and sometimes all at the same time. She hates lima beans and 5 a.m. and takes SAT practice tests for fun.