State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/20, For Your Information

Some of the unsung heroes of the State Fair of Texas are the people who man the information booths, doling out directions and advice to fairgoers during the three-week event. Photographer Jason Janik caught Deena Park at her booth. She said the most common question she gets is, “Where is the nearest restroom?”

The Fair wraps up this weekend. If you’re planning on making one last visit (or maybe your first), you can find all of our tips and coverage here.

