State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/18, Horses Get In Free

The mounted unit makes an appearance at Fair Park.
By
Image
The mounted unit takes a stroll through Fair Park. Jason Janik

I went to the State Fair of Texas for the first time this season yesterday. And I saw this exact scene, two cops on horseback, moseying through the Cotton Bowl Plaza. (Our online designer Andrea Chavez was there, too, and made a TikTok that is well worth watching. I did not make a TikTok.) It feels like two giant horses would not be the best thing to navigate a busy Saturday, but there weren’t many folks around yesterday so it was kind of neat to watch. Photographer Jason Janik captured such a scene. And I’m still wondering: who picks up after those horses? Catch more of our State Fair coverage right here.

Author

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman is the online editorial director for D Magazine. He's written about a surgeon who killed, a man who…
State Fair Photo Of The Day

