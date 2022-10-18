State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/18, Horses Get In Free

I went to the State Fair of Texas for the first time this season yesterday. And I saw this exact scene, two cops on horseback, moseying through the Cotton Bowl Plaza. (Our online designer Andrea Chavez was there, too, and made a TikTok that is well worth watching. I did not make a TikTok.) It feels like two giant horses would not be the best thing to navigate a busy Saturday, but there weren’t many folks around yesterday so it was kind of neat to watch. Photographer Jason Janik captured such a scene. And I’m still wondering: who picks up after those horses? Catch more of our State Fair coverage right here.

