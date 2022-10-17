Tuesday, October 18, 2022 Oct 18, 2022
State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/17, Hold on Loosely

Hit the Midway with someone who you can hang on to, literally.
By |
Jason Janik

No matter how fun the rides are at the State Fair of Texas, there’s always this back note of sheer terror as you entrust your whole body to a machine that promises to either fling you over the heads of fellow fairgoers, spin you in a circle until you worry about whether your lunch and your spare change are going to stay put, or toss you upside down while dangling you over the fairgrounds, all for 10 to 16 tickets. Our own personal State Fair photographer Jason Janik captures riders doing the only thing you really can do: Giggle nervously and grab a friend or loved one and hold on for dear life.

See more of Jason’s work and the rest of our fair coverage here.

Author

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson is the senior digital editor for D Magazine. She's written about real estate, education policy, the stock market, and crime throughout her career, and sometimes all at the same time. She hates lima beans and 5 a.m. and takes SAT practice tests for fun.
State Fair Photo Of The Day

