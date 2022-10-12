State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/12, A Musical Break

One of the best things about the State Fair of Texas (besides the food, the rides, and the pig races) is the live music. Catch big acts, or newer up-and-coming acts on one of three stages every day of the fair. Photographer Jason Janik captured musician Tomea during a break between sets on the Bud Light Stage, with that landmark Cotton Bowl reflected in her shades.

Read more about the live music at the Fair here, and go here for more of our State Fair of Texas coverage.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.