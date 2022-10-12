Thursday, October 13, 2022 Oct 13, 2022
State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/12, A Musical Break

Plan your State Fair visit around some free live music.
Image
Musician Tomea looks up at the Cotton Bowl as takes a break between sets on the Bud Light Stage. Jason Janik

One of the best things about the State Fair of Texas (besides the food, the rides, and the pig races) is the live music. Catch big acts, or newer up-and-coming acts on one of three stages every day of the fair. Photographer Jason Janik captured musician Tomea during a break between sets on the Bud Light Stage, with that landmark Cotton Bowl reflected in her shades.

Read more about the live music at the Fair here, and go here for more of our State Fair of Texas coverage.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson is the senior digital editor for D Magazine. She's written about real estate, education policy, the stock market, and crime throughout her career, and sometimes all at the same time. She hates lima beans and 5 a.m. and takes SAT practice tests for fun.
State Fair Of Texas Photo Of The Day

