Leading Off (10/7/22)

Fuel Spill Closes I-30 Near Mesquite This Morning. If your commute involves Interstate 30 and LBJ, you probably want to find a new way into Dallas. A semi-truck heading westbound hit the barrier around 2:30 a.m. and “a large amount of fuel spilled on the roadway.” No one was injured, but there is no estimate for when the cleanup will be complete.

Texas Following Biden’s Lead on Marijuana is a Long Shot. Yesterday, President Joe Biden pardoned about 6,500 people who had been federally charged for simple marijuana possession. He then called on states to follow his lead. Gov. Greg Abbott wouldn’t “directly answer” whether he would pardon Texas convictions, but said the state is “not in the habit” of taking advice from the president.

Smithville Man Pleads Guilty to Delivering Contraband Via Drone to a Prison. Bryant Leray Henderson, 42, admitted to using a drone to drop a package with 46 grams of meth, 87 grams of pressed THC, two prepaid smartphones, and nine mp3 players into a fenced-in section of Federal Medical Center Fort Worth, a prison for men with special medical or mental health needs. A red Tahoe was captured on surveillance footage leaving the scene. It was later found abandoned, but Henderson’s debit card and a drone controller were found inside. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Sunny, Cloudy Weekend Ahead. Highs will be in the low- to mid-80s and partly cloudy. There is no chance of rain, which portends well for what is set up to be an underwhelming Texas-OU game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.

