Leading Off (10/6/22)

Murder Suspect Convicted of Fraud. Keith Ashley, a financial advisor accused of the 2020 murder of Jim Seegan in Carrollton, was found guilty Wednesday of 17 federal fraud charges. His defense lawyers say they plan to appeal. If he is convicted of murder, he will face a sentence of life without parole.

Shooting Near High School Injures One. A 14-year-old was injured in a shooting near South Oak Cliff High School Wednesday morning. Police said that a male was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, and that the shooter was still at large.

Dallas Police ID Human Remains Found Near Lavon Lake. Human remains found in February by Princeton police near Lake Lavon have been identified as Mercedes Clement, Dallas police said Wednesday. Clement was last seen in October 2020 at an apartment complex off Harry Hines Blvd.

Plano Man Gets Life Sentence for Shopping Center Murder. Prosecutors said Jordan Christopher Jacobs shot a stranger, Steven Gambles, at The Shops at Legacy, after he told his girlfriend he was going to rob Gambles for looking at her. A Collin County jury found Jacobs guilty of capital murder last month and was automatically sentenced to life in prison.

Fort Worth Schools to Close for Election Day. The Fort Worth ISD Board of Trustees voted this week to make Nov. 8 (Election Day) a holiday for most students. The district joins Dallas, Garland, Keller, and Richardson school districts in doing so. (Tangential reminder: You have until Oct. 11 to register to vote.)

