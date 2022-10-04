Leading Off (10/4/22)

Rangers Lose. But at least they avoided giving up a homer to Aaron Judge, who is running out of time to break his tie with Roger Maris. Three more home games against the Yankees (starting with a double header today), and this Rangers season mercifully draws to a close.

Blue Cross and Texas Health Resources and UT Southwestern Still Don’t Have a Deal. About 459,000 patients could find themselves out of network if an agreement isn’t reached between the insurer and the healthcare system. The deadline is today.

Tillerson Testifies in Federal Trial. The former Exxon chief who called Trump a moron while serving as secretary of state, testified in the New York trial of Tom Barrack, the one-time chairman of Trump’s inaugural committee. Barrack is accused of leaking intelligence to the UAE.

City Council Committee Opposes Oncor Rate Hike. Oncor wants to raise rates by 11 percent, even though it made a profit last quarter of $126 million. Dallas is set to join 168 other cities to ask the state’s Public Utility Commission to deny the increase.

