Leading Off (10/31/22)

Cowboys Win. The oddly orange-clad Bears made it a game for a brief period of time, cutting a 28-7 lead down to just five at one point. But the 49-29 final was representative of the game as a whole, which featured Tony Pollard going for 131 yards and three touchdowns, Dak Prescott’s best game of the season, and even a Micah Parsons fumble return for a score. Mike has more over on StrongSide.

Booker T. Washington Celebrates 100 Years. A good report on what sounds like a great day for the historic school and its alumni yesterday. Yes, of course, Erykah Badu was there.

Good Weather For Trick or Treaters. It’s also good for keeping all of your lights off and hanging out in the back of the house until you’re fairly certain everyone has gone home, even the teens with no costumes and plastic Walgreens bags.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.