Leading Off (10/3/22)

Cowboys Win. Even when the team went down 7-6 to the visiting Commanders, it felt like the Cowboys would eventually prevail. Even after two would-be Cooper Rush interceptions, both overturned by defensive penalties, the 25-10 final seemed like where the afternoon was always headed. Rush is now 3-0 as a starter this year, helped along by a ridiculously good defense. Mike has more over on StrongSide.

Another Billy Chemirmir Trial Begins Today. The suspected serial killer is in court again, this time for the death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks. He has been charged with 22 murders.

Still Not Quite Fall Weather Yet. Expect cool mornings and warm afternoons, with highs just below 90, all week. To be sure, it’s better than the beatdown of summer, but we can’t will fall into being. It’ll come. Be patient.

Aaron Judge’s Record Chase Comes to Texas. The Yankees slugger’s quest for an American League-record 62 home runs hits Globe Life Field for three games, one tonight and two on Tuesday. My prediction is it happens in the first game Tuesday, sixth inning.

