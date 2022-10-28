Leading Off (10/28/22)

LOOP Trail Connector Near Victory Park Held Up in Court. Contractor Dustin Gadberry sued the city after it rebuffed his bid to build an important trail connection between Victory Park and the Design District, which came in $770,000 lower than the company’s bid that won the deal. (His attorney is former Councilman Philip Kingston.) The details are more or less the same as they were in April: the city believes it did its due diligence in denying the bid because the Parks Department deemed Gadberry had not provided evidence that he could do the job. The city attorney’s office agreed, saying the city has the right to pick the lowest “responsible” bid, for which it did not believe Gadberry qualified. But Sharon Grigsby peeks back in, finding that it won’t go to trial until March—nearly a year after the City Council gave its OK. If Gadberry, who is Councilman Omar Narvaez’s campaign treasurer, wins the case, the city will have to re-bid the project.

What to Expect From the Rain Today. Showers start this morning, covering most of North Texas by about 8:30 a.m. This continues through the afternoon and into the evening, with most parts of the region getting a little over an inch of rain. There’s a slight chance for some hail, but the risk for severe weather is “marginal.” Bring an umbrella and wear your beater shoes. Temperatures will be in the 50s all day.

Procession Held for Carrollton Officer Killed During DWI Investigation. A driver struck and killed Officer Steve Nothem who was in his squad car conducting a traffic stop in the westbound lanes of the George Bush Tollway. Police departments from around North Texas participated in a procession for him on Thursday that ended in Celina.

Feds: Dallas Taxman Hid $1 Billion From IRS. Joseph Garza denies that he helped his clients hide over $1 billion from the IRS over the years, which totals about $200 million in unpaid taxes. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

