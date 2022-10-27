Leading Off (10/27/22)

High School Locked Down After Shooting. Kennedale High School was briefly under lockdown Wednesday after a shooting at a car wash near the school. Kennedale Police Chief Mike Holguin said the two male victims were taken to Medical City Arlington in serious to critical condition.

Dallas ISD Gets Electric Bus Grant. Dallas ISD is among 389 schools the Environmental Protection Agency selected to participate in its “clean bus program.” The agency says that 95 percent of the buses funded by the grants will be electric, and the district can start ordering them, as well as the equipment to charge them.

Texas Near the Bottom of Voting Access Ranking. The 2022 Cost of Voting Index found that Texas ranks 46th in the country for voting access. According to the nonpartisan study, Arkansas, Mississippi, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin rank lower than the Lone Star State, which fell one point since 2020. The study says that many of the state’s newest election laws are “unnecessary” and “create confusion.”

H-E-B Picks New North Texas Store. And it’s not Dallas. Again. It’s Fort Worth—specifically, the Alliance area near Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive. The newest story will open in 2024, and the chain expects to break ground next month.

