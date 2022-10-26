Leading Off (10/26/22)

Methodist Shooter Was Released After Cutting Off Ankle Monitor. On June 17, Carrollton police arrested Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez at an apartment complex after he cut off his ankle monitor. He was booked into the county jail, and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles said a panel voted to re-incarcerate him nine days later. He spent 100 days between the county jail and a state treatment facility and then was allowed to be with his girlfriend as she gave birth to their child at Methodist. He accused of her of cheating, pulled a gun from his waistband, hit her with it, and shot and killed Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, and Katie Flowers, 63, a nurse and a caseworker. On Wednesday, the hospital remembered both women for the impact they had on patients and their community: Pokuaa migrated from Ghana and received her master’s from UTA. Flowers had worked as a nurse since 1961.

Avoid Woodall and I-35 This Morning. An 18-wheeler hit a barrier and flipped onto its side a little before 3 a.m. on Woodall Rodgers near the northbound lanes of 35. The freeway will be closed until around 8 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Plano Man Dropped Nails in Parking Lots. Weird deal here: Kevin Genter was arrested in the Toyota campus after driving around and shooting a gun. Police matched his car to that of a suspect who had dropped nails in the parking lot, damaging tires. This “nail bandit” did the same thing in the Park Cities, particularly on Lomo Alto Drive between Mockingbird and Beverly. Neighbors say they’ve picked up hundreds of nails, and Dallas and Park Cities police were investigating.

Pelicans Beat Mavs 113-111. No Zion, no Ingram, no Herb Jones—no matter. The New Orleans Pelicans, powered by a 8-8 shooting night by young Trey Murphy, snuck past the Mavericks despite Luka’s 37 points and seven assists.

