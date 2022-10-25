Leading Off (10/25/22)

Southfork Ranch Changes Hands. A company called Centurion American—whose COO, Sean Terry, was raided by the FBI in 2020—has acquired the property made famous by Dallas. Centurion will continue to operate the ranch as an attraction, but it also will build homes on part of the 241-acre property.

More Details on Methodist Shooter. Chief Eddie García said that the shooter had reloaded his gun and was headed toward more people when a hospital police offer shot him in the leg, forcing him to retreat. And the names of the two victims have been released. Killed Saturday were Jacqueline Ama Pokuaa, 45, and Katie Flowers, 63.

Plea Deal in Andre Emmett Killing. Keith Johnson was charged with murder and was set to go to trial next month, but he took an aggravated robbery plea deal in the East Dallas killing of former NBA player Andre Emmett. The shooter, Larry Jenkins, after a capital murder trial last month was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. A third person involved in the robbery, Michael Lucky, is awaiting trial.

