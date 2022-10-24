Leading Off (10/24/22)

Two Hospital Employees Killed at Methodist Dallas. According to an arrest warrant, Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez, on parole after serving time for aggravated robbery, was at the hospital Saturday morning for the birth of his child. After accusing his girlfriend of cheating, he took out his gun and hit her with it several times, then shot and killed two hospital workers. Hernandez has been charged with capital murder.

Cowboys Win. Dak Prescott got off to a slow start in his first game back after breaking his thumb, but the defense held strong long enough for the offense to catch up. There was a bit of luck involved—a bad spot by the officials, an interception that might have been overturned if it had been challenged—but overall a solid 24-6 win. Mike has more over at StrongSide.

FC Dallas Loses, Season Ends. They went down to Austin with a trip to the Western Conference final on the line and couldn’t overcome two first-half goals. Alan Velasco, last Sunday’s hero, pulled one back in the second half and the team was threatening late, but couldn’t get it done. Good season, lots to look forward to, #dtid—you know the vibes.

Fall Threatens to Actually Start For Real. Let’s see.

The Fair is Over. Sunday wrapped up the State Fair of Texas’ 24-day run, during which 2.5 million people attended. I didn’t make it out.

