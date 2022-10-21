Leading Off (10/21/22)

Dallas Cop Running for Texas House Has Record of Force Investigations. Frederick Frazier, who is also the vice president of Dallas PD’s largest police union, was investigated nine times for excessive force but faced no reprimands early in his career. One of those incidents involved chasing and tackling a Black man, who told the department that Frazier called him the N-word. The News reports that “at least six” of the people involved were Black or Latino. He’s also received dozens of commendations over the years. Frazier is also under indictment that he presented himself as a code officer to get a store to remove his opponent’s campaign signs. He denies wrongdoing.

City Officials Get a Peek at Southern Gateway. Bridge construction for the deck park over Interstate 35 near the zoo is now complete, and even council members who opposed the park are now on-board. Park construction will begin in the coming weeks with a goal of completion in 2024.

Latest UT Poll Has Gov. Abbott Up 11 Points. The new poll is of “likely voters,” 54 percent of whom support Abbot while 43 percent support Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The last UT poll, which looked at registered voters, had the incumbent up just 5 points. Early voting starts on Monday.

Plano Police Rebuff Ken Paxton’s Drag Show Allegations. Paxton threw a fit about a video at a Plano bar showing a drag brunch performer in front of a kid. The attorney general called for police to prosecute for … something he apparently could not name, but Plano PD found “no laws were broken” and “no complaints have been filed against the department.

Fake Fall Hit Again. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s in the afternoons through the weekend. We’ll try again for cold weather in November.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.