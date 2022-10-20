Leading Off (10/20/22)

Carrollton Officer Dies After Crash on Bush Turnpike. A Carrollton police officer died after a passing driver hit his car on the westbound lanes of the Bush Turnpike late Tuesday, police said. Officer Steve Nothem had been backing up another officer on a DWI investigation at the time of the crash, which also killed the driver, Phillip Parker.

Dallas Man Charged With Hate Crimes in Connection With 2015 Murder. Anthony Paz Torres was charged with hate crimes by a federal grand jury this week stemming from a 2015 shooting at a Dallas auto shop that killed Enrique Garcia-Mendoza and wounded others. Authorities say Torres targeted the shop because it was owned by a Muslim man and that before he began shooting he asked customers and employees if they were Muslim or not.

MacKenzie Scott Donates Almost $4 Million to Local Girl Scouts. The Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas were one of more than two dozen councils to receive a donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the organization announced. The local council received $3.8 million, which was part of an $84.5 million contribution to the national organization and 29 councils.

Don’t Mess With Jerry. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly invited New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to “don’t f—- with” him during a heated exchange as the owners negotiated a new contract for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. According to ESPN, Kraft and other owners voted in support of the new contract, with Jones the sole dissenting vote.

Feds Sued to Force Release of Final JFK Assassination Records. The Mary Ferrell Foundation, the country’s largest online source of Kennedy assassination records, is suing the National Archives and President Joe Biden in a bid to force the government to release the remaining documents related to John F. Kennedy’s shooting death in Dallas. Donald Trump, followed by Biden, delayed the release of the documents, which were due to be made public in 2017.

