Leading Off (10/19/22)

Mayor Johnson Wants Regional Approach for Homelessness. Downtown Dallas Inc.’s annual State of Downtown event brought news of a survey with 1,600 responses. Of those, three-quarters listed the unsheltered as a “significant issue” downtown. Johnson, who was the morning’s guest, said Dallas is investing more in resources for this population and said other cities in Denton and Collin counties need to help. Recently, the counties joined together for a $72 million rapid rehousing initiative that has a goal of housing 2,700 people by next fall.

Carrollton Officer, Driver Killed on George Bush Turnpike. Carrollton police say a driver struck an officer who was assisting with a suspected DWI near Josey Lane at about 10:30 p.m. The officer was pronounced dead at Texas Health Presbyterian hospital. It’s the first time the department has had an officer die in the line of duty.

Uber Driver Assaulted SMU Student on Sorority Row. The university reported that the attack happened around on the 3100 block of Daniel Avenue 2:30 a.m. on Friday. The 50-year-old driver assaulted the student after she fell asleep in his car. He then walked her to her door and fled the area. SMU police arrested Alejandro Contreras later that morning.

A Cold Open. Some of North Texas woke up in the 30s, while most of us are in the 40s. We’ll be in the 70s by tomorrow afternoon, but today should hang around in the 60s. Light jackets, folks.

