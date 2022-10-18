Leading Off (10/18/22)

Dallas Debates Wildlife-Feeding Ordinance. At a committee meeting yesterday, council members discussed a proposed ordinance that would allow the issuance of citations for “intentionally feeding animals if it creates a public health or safety risk, damages property, causes 10 or more adult animals to gather together, or socializes them to humans,” according to the DMN. This is all in an effort to prevent another coyote attack like the one in Lake Highlands where a toddler was snatched off his front porch.

Katy Trail Ice House Buys Asel Art Building. The bar needs more parking and is expanding. But now those seeking art supplies will have to drive to the Asel location in either Arlington or Richardson. I expect a full-on, violent street protest by local artists. (And I’m only half-kidding.)

Grapevine Bar Is Moving. Crow Holdings isn’t renewing the lease of one of the all-time great bars in Dallas. The Grapevine’s owners say not to fret; they will relocate and everything will be cool. Isn’t it pretty to think so?

H-E-B in Plano! We’ve now got an official opening date for the store at Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway. It’s Wednesday, November 2, at 6 a.m. If you love groceries, get in line now.

Freeze Warning. If you live in a county north or east of Dallas, cover those plants. The National Weather Service out of Funkytown has issued a freeze warning for tonight.

