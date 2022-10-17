Leading Off (10/17/22)

Cowboys Lose. For a moment in the second half, it looked like the Cowboys were going to come all the way back from the 20-0 first half deficit. They cut it to 20-17 but couldn’t get any closer. The undefeated Eagles scored another touchdown and that was that. I assume Dak Prescott will be back next week against the Lions. Mike has more on StrongSide.

It’s Fall Fall. Or getting close. Lows might get into the 30s this week. Jacket Season™ engaged.

Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Kiest Boulevard. Drivers must have gotten the surprise of a lifetime. Can you imagine? You’re complaining about, I don’t know, someone not using a blinker or whatever, and then a plane drops down onto the road in front of you. The husband and wife in the plane were unhurt and no other injuries have been reported.

