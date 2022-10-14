Leading Off (10/14/22)

Gun Fires In Oak Cliff’s Carpenter Elementary. DISD says a kid brought a gun to school and the weapon “accidentally discharged” at about 7 a.m. Carpenter didn’t lock down because the incident happened before school hours, when kids were eating breakfast. The district won’t identify the child in question, but it’s enhancing screening protocols for third, fourth, and fifth graders. There were no injuries.

Kroger is Buying Albertsons. The deal means 195 North Texas grocery stores will now be linked under the same banner. The $24.6 billion deal is subject to scrutiny from federal antitrust agencies, which will have a lot of questions about how two enormous grocery chains—Albertson’s runs Tom Thumb and Market Street, too—wouldn’t violate the law. When Safeway and Albertsons merged, the Federal Trade Commission required a dozen stores to find another buyer.

Wreck Near Downtown on Central. All southbound traffic is being diverted off Central Expressway because of an early-morning crash. As of 7 a.m., traffic was backed up to Lemmon. So, heads up.

Warm Weekend, Potentially Wet. Warm air from the south will put us in the upper 80s today while a storm system from the northern plains brings 60 percent rain chance on Sunday, which will clear up by Tuesday and bring cooler temperatures with it.

