Leading Off (10/12/22)

Driver Charged With Murder in 8-Year-Old Boy’s Death. Police say 30-year-old Miguel Martinez struck and killed an 8-year-old who was riding a scooter in Far East Dallas on Monday evening. The boy, Kaden Rainwater, died at a nearby hospital. Martinez was charged with murder and DWI of two or more previous convictions. He was also driving with a child in the car. This is awful, but so is this block of Dilido Road, a wide two-lane street abutting a series of apartment complexes. There are no speed bumps or other interventions for speeding drivers, particularly those who are under the influence.

Los Angeles Angels Employee Sentenced to 22 Years in Tyler Skaggs Death. Eric Kay, the Angels’ communications director, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for supplying the drugs that caused pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ death in 2019. The pitcher was found dead in a Southlake hotel room along with oxycodone pills that had been cut with fentanyl. Prosecutors played recorded audio from jail, in which Kay calls Skaggs a “piece of shit” and the jury “fat, sloppy, toothless, and unemployed.” Meantime, five other Angels players testified that Kay gave them similar drugs.

Collin County Jailer Arrested for Giving Inmate Cell Phone. Detention Officer Tyler Moody admitted to sneaking in a cell phone to the jail. He was charged with a third-degree felony for bringing prohibited items into a correctional facility. He was immediately fired.

The 40s and 50s Are Coming. We’ll hang out this week with highs in the 90s and upper 80s, while next week puts us no higher than 70. Our week of fall may finally be here.

