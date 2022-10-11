New Home Construction Slows. A report from Residential Strategies reveals that starts of new houses fell by more than a third from third-quarter 2021, the largest year-over-year decline in North Texas in almost a decade. Here’s the math: with a 30-year mortgage at 7 percent, monthly payments on a $300,000 loan have have gone up more than $700 since January. [in deep announcer voice] “Beto O’Rourke wants your mortgage to go even higher!”

Chief García Gets Big Honor. Dallas Police Chief Eddie García was elected president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, which includes big-city police chiefs across the United States and Canada. [in deep announcer voice] “Beto O’Rourke hates law enforcement associations and wants to flood our big cities with rainbow fentanyl!”

Chik-fil-A to Open in Downtown Dallas. It will open on the ground floor of The National in the next few months. [in deep announcer voice] “Beto O’Rourke believes chicken nuggets should be able to choose their own pronouns!”

Plano Council Discusses Short-Term Rentals. After a brothel was found operating in a Plano neighborhood, the City Council discussed Monday whether the city should place tighter regulations on short-term rentals. [in deep announcer voice] “Beto O’Rourke wants to take away your AR-15 and replace it with a brothel whose waiting room is stocked with pornographic books such as When Wilma Rudolph Played Basketball!”

