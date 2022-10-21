In New EarBurner, John Creuzot Says His Opponent Peddles ‘QAnon Crime Numbers’

Early voting begins on Monday in the November 8 election. Governor and Texas Attorney General rightly get a lot of the attention, but there are local races that will have a significant impact on Dallas. One of those is district attorney, and incumbent John Creuzot, a Democrat, is facing the Republican challenger Faith Johnson. She last occupied the seat in 2018, after Gov. Greg Abbott appointed her to serve following Susan Hawk’s resignation. Johnson’s camp did not respond to multiple requests to join us on EarBurner, so we’re only able to provide you with Creuzot.

Tim Rogers and Zac Crain sat down with the district attorney to talk about his platform, but also about his time in legendary DA Henry Wade’s courthouse, his tie to the legendary Frenchy’s Chicken in Houston, his divert court, Rick Perry, and plenty more. Listen in your ears below or on your favorite podcatcher.

