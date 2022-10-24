Early Voting Is Here: Where To Vote, What’s on the Ballot and More You Need To Know

Early voting for the November 8 midterm election started today and will last through Friday, November 4.

In addition to a slate of statewide elections that include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and comptroller, voters will also decide several congressional seats, state senators, state representatives, and State Board of Education positions. If you’re in Dallas County, head here to see your sample ballot. The Dallas Morning News’ voter guide is right here.

In Dallas, voters will also decide on Proposition A, which would increase the hotel tax from 13 percent to 15 percent to fund a new convention center and renovations to several buildings in Fair Park.

Before you head to the polls, double check to make sure that you are registered to vote by going to the Texas Secretary of State’s website. You can also check that website to see if you qualify to vote by mail, and if you do, you’ll need to request a mail-in ballot from your county elections office by October 28.

Beto O'Rourke headed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church shortly after 7 a.m. to greet voters and volunteers on the first day of early voting. Rachel Snyder, People Newspapers

To vote in person, you will need to have an approved form of ID. That includes a Texas driver’s license or ID card, state handgun license, U.S. citizenship certification with a photo, passport, or military ID with a photo.

If for some reason you can’t find those forms of ID, you can still vote: You will need to fill out a form called a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, and provide another form of ID that can verify who you are, including a current utility bill, certified birth certificate, bank statement, or a government document that contains your name and address. (The full list of supporting ID can be found here.)

If you are told that your name is not on the list of registered voters, but you a certain that you registered prior to the October 11 deadline, you can ask for a provisional ballot.

In Dallas County, the polls will be open from 7 am to 7 p.m. on October 24 to 29, and from October 31 to November 2. On Sunday, October 30, you can vote from noon to 6 p.m. The last two days of early voting—November 3 and 4–polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can also vote at any polling location in Dallas County. You can find the closest location here, and if you are pressed for time this map will show you current wait times at each location.

Not registered to vote in Dallas County? Check with your county for poll locations and times: Collin, Denton, and Tarrant.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.