Books

David McCloskey at Interabang Tonight

The former CIA analyst will discuss Damascus Station.
By |
The McCloskey family
Elizabeth Lavin

Quick programming note. Holland Murphy profiled Abby and David McCloskey in the February issue of D Magazine. The subhead: “He’s a former CIA analyst turned novelist. She’s a political advisor who has worked on a billionaire’s presidential bid. Are they the most interesting couple in Lakewood? They aren’t at liberty to say.”

First, you should read that story. Then you should pop over to Interabang Books tonight at 6, where David will be talking about his thriller Damascus Station. He’s a charming, funny guy. If you go and don’t enjoy yourself, I’ll refund your entire entry fee.

Tim Rogers

