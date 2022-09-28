We’re on a hunt for the best roadhouses in North Texas. Hence the headline on this post, “We Are Looking for the Best Roadhouses in North Texas.” We’ve got a working list, but we’re asking for your help in casting this net. In an upcoming issue of D Magazine, we’ll blow your mind with our (and your?) findings.

What is a roadhouse? Strictly speaking, it’s an inn or tavern, generally outside of major city limits, providing liquor, meals, and/or dancing. That image at the top of this post? That’s a stock image of a roadhouse. It should have a certain patina, let’s say. It should have a bartender with a name like Billy Ray or Billy Bob or Billie Bye-Bye. It should have a bathroom you’d prefer not to visit. It should have a dog sitting out front, unleashed, with three legs. It should be on a road someplace between Frognot and New Hope. Or between Cash and Cumby. Point is: it’s out there, away from the big box stores and leaf blowers. It should not have Apple Pay.

You know what else it should not have? Any resemblance to the Texas Roadhouse chain.

Maybe this is the simplest way to explain it: have you see the 1989 Patrick Swayze documentary called Road House? That right there is a roadhouse.

If you run such an establishment or if you know of one we should visit, please send details to [email protected] Thank you advance for helping us make Dallas an even better place. And remember: nobody ever wins a fight.

