The New SideDish Editor Is Ready to Eat

My parents often took me to family gatherings as a kid. Every time I passed through the threshold of a home, an auntie would grab me by the shoulders and ask: “Have you eaten yet?”

I quickly learned that the answer was always no. What awaited me was a buffet of Lao food piled high on a foam plate, the raised barriers struggling to hold back the salad juices from flowing into the meats. Cold cucumbers balanced on top of each other while a plastic-wrapped wad of hot sticky rice seared the palm of my hand. Then I would feast.

And it’s OK to go back for seconds or thirds, because when your heritage stems from one of the world’s least developed countries in which food can be scarce, food isn’t considered a privilege—it’s a right. I learned growing up that everyone’s journey with food can be different, exciting, and sometimes complicated.

I’m Nataly Keomoungkhoun, the new SideDish editor. I’m new to D Magazine but not new to Dallas. I grew up in Plano and reported on crime and other curious things for three years at the Dallas Morning News. I’ve spent time celebrating the city’s most joyous moments and chronicled many days in its darkest corners. Dallas and its history are dynamic, just like its food scene.

As your new online dining editor, I want to bring those stories to the surface. I want to know why you love the taco joint down the street, or why you’ll always splurge on that risotto. Tell me what I should have my eye on, or what I’m forgetting. What got you into the food industry? And tell me: is it hard for you to access food?

I’ve eaten dishes that I think about constantly. I’ve booked dinner reservations before plane tickets. I’m lactose intolerant, but if you handed me a slice of pizza, I’d go find my Lactaid. And I will worship a potato in all its forms.

Although I’m not new to North Texas, it’s impossible for me to know everything. If you have a minute, send me tips or news via email. Or just say hi! If you’d like, follow me on Twitter or Instagram—those aren’t food accounts but they very well could be in the future. I’m looking forward to hearing from you.

So, I’ve got to ask: have you eaten yet?

