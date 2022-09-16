Saturday, September 17, 2022 Sep 17, 2022
Music

The Longhorn Ballroom Guns for a Historical Comeback

The Texas Historical Commission will review the Longhorn's nomination this weekend.
By
Image
Alex Macon

Saturday in Mineral Wells, at a meeting of the State Board of Review for the Texas Historical Commission, the case will be made that the Longhorn Ballroom is a special place that deserves protection. It’s not too late to make plans to attend the meeting, if that’s your sort of thing. The nomination process for the National Register of Historic Places is open to the public and will go down at the Crazy Water Hotel starting at 9 a.m.

That’s not the only big meeting this month about what lies ahead for the Longhorn. Edwin Cabaniss, the guy asking the city of Dallas to approve $4 million in economic incentives to get his Longhorn redevelopment plans up and running, tells me that he’s on the agenda for the September 28 City Council meeting. Then he texted that he was going off the radar because yesterday he was in Nashville, where his Kessler Theater crew was presenting a Texas music showcase at Americanafest.

I bring all this up because Bill Sanderson wrote a story about the Longhorn for D Magazine’s September “Music Issue.” Bill used to run around with Doug Groom, son of Dewey Groom, the legendary operator of the Longhorn for many years. Bill wrote about what it was like for him personally to frolic in that hallowed space, the setting of so many epic performances.

His story went online today. You should read it so that you can better appreciate the show that, with any luck, you’ll see there in the not too distant future.

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

