State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day: 9/30, Let the Band Play

The Prairie View A&M Marching Storm band was on hand as Big Tex practiced saying “howdy, folks” before Fair Park opened to the public. The 2022 State Fair of Texas is officially here, y’all.
By |
Image
The Prairie View A&M Marching Storm band sets up outside the Hall of State on September 30, 2022, the first day of the State Fair of Texas. Jason Janik

The State Fair of Texas opened to the public at 10 a.m., but organizers, bands, vendors, Big Tex, and plenty others were at Fair Park in the twilight hours getting ready for the big day. As he is every year, photographer Jason Janik will be scouring the fair every day, capturing the little moments that make the three weeks special.

He kicked off the State Fair before the gates opened, hearing Big Tex workshop his “howdy, folks” before ticketholders started pouring in and queueing up for corny dogs. Also on hand was the Prairie View A&M Marching Storm band, which brought their energy to the opening ceremony.

Happy fair, folks. Head here for all of our fair coverage. We’ll see you at Fair Park.

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman is the online editorial director for D Magazine. He's written about a surgeon who killed, a man who…
State Fair Photo Of The Day

