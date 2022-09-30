State Fair Photo of the Day: 9/30, Let the Band Play

The State Fair of Texas opened to the public at 10 a.m., but organizers, bands, vendors, Big Tex, and plenty others were at Fair Park in the twilight hours getting ready for the big day. As he is every year, photographer Jason Janik will be scouring the fair every day, capturing the little moments that make the three weeks special.

He kicked off the State Fair before the gates opened, hearing Big Tex workshop his “howdy, folks” before ticketholders started pouring in and queueing up for corny dogs. Also on hand was the Prairie View A&M Marching Storm band, which brought their energy to the opening ceremony.

Happy fair, folks. Head here for all of our fair coverage. We’ll see you at Fair Park.

