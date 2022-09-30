Friday, September 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022
Local News

Save the Woofus!

Friends of Fair Park is raising money to repair Dallas' most important statue.
Image courtesy Dallas Public Library

Not sure if you’ve heard, but the State Fair of Texas opens today. I have complicated feelings about the fair itself that are a mix of nostalgia whose seeds were sewn during a childhood in which my mom took me to the fair multiple times each season and I saw a calf get born and I won some ribbons in the art competition and—returning to the mix—pure hatred because the thing is so damn expensive and because, in my advancing years, I hate crowds.

But for the Woofus I have only love. As I said last year (inspired by the Morning News’ Mark Lamster), the Woofus should be the official mascot of Dallas. And now comes news that the Friends of Fair Park need some cheddar to keep the mythical beast in tip-top shape.

Andy Beal, you aren’t going to live forever. Open that wallet, and solidify your legacy.

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

